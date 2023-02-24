ECP denotifies Imran Khan from six NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from six National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported.

The ECP has declared the constituencies NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-108, NA-118 and NA-239 vacant, on which the PTI chief won the by-election.

Last year on October 16, the former premier Imran Khan was succeeded in seven constituencies in the by-elections. Apart from NA-45, ECP declared all the other six constituencies vacant.

READ: ECP NOTIFIES IMRAN KHAN’S VICTORY ON SEVEN NA SEATS IN BY-ELECTIONS

On January 19, ECP notified PTI chairman Imran Khan’s victory in seven constituencies of the national assembly in by-polls.

As per details, the electoral watchdogs announced the reserved verdict on the case pertaining to PTI chief’s failure to submit details of expenditures on the by-elections campaign.

The ECP accepted PTI’s plea and forgave the late submission of Khan’s by-poll expenditure details and issued notification of the PTI chief’s victory on seven seats of the national assembly.

Earlier, the ECP stayed the issuance of victory notification of the PTI chief on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

