ECP notifies Imran Khan’s victory on seven NA seats in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s victory in seven constituencies of the national assembly in by-polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP announced the reserved verdict on the case pertaining to PTI chief Imran Khan’s failure to submit details of expenditures on the by-elections campaign.

The ECP accepted PTI’s plea and forgave the late submission of Khan’s by-poll expenditure details and issued notification of the PTI chief’s victory on seven seats of national assembly.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stayed the issuance of victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

The victory notification of the PTI chief was not issued as he did not submit the details of election expenditures so far, according to the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats on Sunday by-elections.

PTI chief Imran Khan has won by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, Karachi and Nankana Sahib, according to unofficial results.

