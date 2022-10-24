ECP stays Imran Khan’s victory notification on six NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stayed the issuance of victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on six National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission issued the notification of successful candidates who won by-elections on three provincial and two NA seats except Imran Khan who was declared victorious on six NA seats.

The victory notifications of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates in NA-237 Malir and NA-157 Multan, Abdul Hakim Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani respectively, were also issued.

Moreover, the notifications were issued for three Punjab Assembly constituencies including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) successful candidate Iftikhar Bangu from PP-139 Sheikhupura, PTI’s Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi from PP-209 Khanewal and Malik Muzaffar Khan Awan from PP-241 Bahawalnagar.

However, the victory notification of the PTI chief was not issued as he did not submit the details of election expenditures so far, according to the ECP.

Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats on October 16 by-elections.

In another development today, the commission denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency after his disqualification. A notification was also issued by the commission in this regard.

The election commission will announce the by-election schedule for the vacant seat. The commission is bound to hold by-polls in the constituency within 60 days.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

