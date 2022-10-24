Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him after countrywide protests following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The Islamabad Police had registered case against PTI leaders including Imran Khan at the Secretariat police station after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property.

Additional session judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case against Imran Khan.

After the hearing, the court granted interim bail to the former prime minister against a surety bond of Rs10,000 till November 12.

On Friday, ECP disqualified the former premier in the Toshakhana reference, stating he had committed corrupt practices by making “false statements and submitting incorrect declaration”.

Following the decision, PTI workers and supporters took to the streets to record their protest against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Read more: Protest against ECP: PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad booked in terrorism case

Violence erupted outside the ECP Islamabad office as heavy police contingents and PTI workers confronted each other shortly after the election commission disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

According to Islamabad police, the situation become tense after a KP police cop opened fire on the capital police deployed outside the ECP office.

The police also arrested PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his guards from the ECP office.

Comments