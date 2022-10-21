Imran Khan’s disqualification: Police, PTI workers clash outside ECP office

ISLAMABAD: Violence erupted outside the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Islamabad office as heavy police contingents and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confronted each other shortly after the election commission disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported.

According to Islamabad police, the situation become tense after KP police cop opened fire on capital police deployed outside ECP office.

الیکشن کمیشن کے سامنے کے پی کے پولیس کے اہلکار سے فائر ہونے کا معاملہ۔ پولیس اہلکار ایم این اے صالح محمد کےساتھ گن مین کے فرائض سر انجام دے رہا ہے ۔ ایم این اے کے ساتھ دو گن مین تھے اور دونوں بامسلح تھے۔ ریڈ زون کے اندر کسی قسم کا ہتھیار لے جانا خلاف قانون ہے۔

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 21, 2022

The police also arrested PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his guard from ECP office.

Following the disqualification of the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI workers and supporters have hit the streets to record their protest.

IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION: WHAT DOES ARTICLE 63(1)-P SAYS?

In Lahore, PTI’s women MNAs and MPA staged a sit-in at Jail Road, causing traffic jams in the area. The workers also chanted slogans outside the Punjab Election Commission office to express their anger against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

PTI workers in Daska, Chiniot, Okara, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab are protesting against the verdict of ECP.

What is Article 63(1)-P?

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1) (p) of the Constitution.

Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution states that an individual is disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Comments