Protest against ECP: PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad booked in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: A Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen have been booked in a terrorism case during a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his two gunmen were arrested from outside the ECP office during a protest against the Toshakhana case’s verdict to disqualify Imran Khan.

A case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

It stated that the PTI MNA entered the Red Zone along with his gunmen. The police officials also seized two SMGs and 28 rounds, it added.

Protest erupted after ECP verdict

Following the disqualification of the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the party workers and supporters have hit the streets to record their protest.

In Lahore, PTI’s women MNAs and MPA staged a sit-in at Jail Road, causing traffic jams in the area. The workers also chanted slogans outside the Punjab Election Commission office to express their anger against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

PTI workers in Daska, Chiniot, Okara, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab are protesting against the verdict of ECP.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers have started to gather at the Shahrai-e-Faisal to register their protest, while the PTI Balochistan chapter has also given a call for protest.

PTI, police clash

Violence erupted outside the ECP Islamabad office as heavy police contingents and PTI workers confronted each other shortly after the election commission disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

According to Islamabad police, the situation become tense after a KP police cop opened fire on the capital police deployed outside the ECP office.

The police also arrested PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his guards from the ECP office.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

READ: TOSHAKHANA VERDICT: PTI TO CHALLENGE IMRAN KHAN’S DISQUALIFICATION

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier.

