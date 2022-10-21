Imran Khan likely to release message for PTI supporters today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to release message for supporters today after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its verdict in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan chaired another session of the PTI senior leadership and held consultations regarding the long march. The PTI chief was briefed on the public reaction against the ECP verdict.

Sources said that the PTI chairman is likely to release an important message to his supporters today after concluding the session.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier.

