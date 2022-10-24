Wednesday, October 26, 2022
NA-95 Mianwali: ECP denotifies Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency after his disqualification, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan was denotified from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference on October 21.

A notification was also issued by the commission in this regard.

The election commission will announce the by-election schedule for the vacant seat. The commission is bound to hold by-polls in the constituency within 60 days.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The verdict further stated that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

A five-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier.

