ECP directs Imran Khan to vacate six NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to vacate six National Assembly (NA) seats, on which the latter emerged victorious during by-elections, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the electoral watchdog directed Imran Khan to vacate six National Assembly (NA) seats, noting that the former premier could only hold one seat.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan should apprise the ECP of vacating the seats within 30 days. The electoral watchdog warned that it would take relevant action if Imran Khan fail to inform in this regard.

Sources, quoting the ECP, claimed that the last seat – on which the PTI Chairman submitted nomination papers – will be awarded to him. As per the Election Act, the remaining six seats will be considered vacant and a by-poll schedule will be issued.

Earlier in the day, Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified Imran Khan’s victory in seven constituencies of the national assembly in by-polls.

As per details, the ECP announced the reserved verdict on the case pertaining to PTI chief Imran Khan’s failure to submit details of expenditures on the by-elections campaign.

The ECP accepted PTI’s plea and forgave the late submission of Khan’s by-poll expenditure details and issued notification of the PTI chief’s victory on seven seats of national assembly.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stayed the issuance of victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

