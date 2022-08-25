ECP employees to donate salaries to flood relief operations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced to donate one day’s salary of employees from grades 7 to 16 for rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has announced to donate one day’s salary of employees from grade 7 to 16 and two days’ salary of employees from grade 17 to 22 to relief and rescue operations in the country.

Moreover, the ECP Chief would also donate his two days’ salary to the flood relief fund. They are with the people of the country in this time of need, the ECP Chief Sikander Sultan said.

Earlier on August 24, the Sindh government announced the establishment of a flood relief fund to help the flood-affected people of the province and ordered the cabinet to donate their one-month salary to the fund.

Transportation Minister Shahrjeel Inaam Memon announced the establishment of the fund and that the cabinet would donate their one-month salaries for the good cause. Moreover, officers over 17 BPS would donate their five-day salary to the fund while officers of and under 16 BPS would donate two days of their salary to the fund, he added.

On August 16, the provincial cabinet of Balochistan announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs amid heavy rains and floods across the province.

