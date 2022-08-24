Sindh cabinet to donate one month salary to Flood relief fund

Karachi: Sindh government on Wednesday announced the establishment of a flood relief fund to help the flood-affected people of the province and ordered the cabinet to donate their one-month salary to the fund, ARY News reported.

Transportation Minister Shahrjeel Inaam Memon announced the establishment of the fund and that the cabinet would donate their one-month salaries for the good cause. Moreover, officers over 17 BPS would donate their five-day salary to the fund while officers of and under 16 BPS would donate two days of their salary to the fund, he added.

The minister urged donors and international donor agencies to donate and help the flood-affected people of the province. The current rains have been devastating, millions have become homeless, he added.

Also Read: Pakistan Army continues flood relief activities across Pakistan

The nation needs to come together and help the people in need in this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a flood relief fund for those affected by heavy rainfall and floods in the country on August 6 urging philanthropists and the general public to donate to the cause.

“Despite tough economic conditions, the government has released Rs5 billion for the flood affectees,” he said and asked philanthropists to come forward and help the government in rebuilding the structures of those affected in the disaster.

Comments