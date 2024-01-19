ECP fines candidates over code of conduct violations

ISLAMABAD: The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) imposed collective fine of Rs 85,000 on different candidates vying for the General Elections 2024 for ‘violating’ election code in various constituencies of the country.

According to ECP, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PB-07 (Ziarat) Noor Muhammad has been fined for Rs 40,000 as he was found violating the election code of conduct.

In Mardan fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Zulfiqar Khan contesting from PK-58 and Rs 10,000 on ANP’s candidate Gohar Ali Shah from PK-54. PML-N’s Jamshed Khan from PK-61 was fined for Rs 10,000.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECP has taken notice against a PML-N candidate from Islamabad for ‘violating’ code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) directed Anjum Aqeel Khan, the PML-N’s candidate from NA-46 (Islamabad) to appear in person or through his counsel on 21st January.

As per sources, the ECP took notice of the PML-N candidate for holding a car rally in Islamabad’s sectors G-11, G-13 and H-13 without getting permission from the administration.