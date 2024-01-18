25.9 C
Elections 2024: ECP takes notice against PML-N candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate from Islamabad for ‘violating’ code of conduct, ARY News reported.

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) directed Anjum Aqeel Khan, the PML-N’s candidate from NA-46 (Islamabad) to appear in person or through his counsel on 21st January.

As per sources, the ECP took notice of the PML-N candidate for holding a car rally in Islamabad’s sectors G-11, G-13 and H-13 without getting permission from the administration.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, all the candidates vying for the elections are bound to get permission from the district administration before holding public gatherings, carrying out rallies and other such political activities.

Read More:  ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

Earlier on Wednesday, the ECP has warned the public against false information from fake WhatsApp account of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

According to ECP spokesperson, the recently identified fake WhatsApp account is being circulated with a picture of the CEC.

The spokesperson asked the public to remain vigilant and disregard any false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

