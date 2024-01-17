ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has warned the public against false information from fake Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) WhatsApp account, ARY News reported quoting ECP.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the recently identified fake WhatsApp account is being circulated with a picture of the CEC.

The spokesperson asked the public to remain vigilant and disregard any false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The electioneering activities are on rise across the country as the date of the general election 2024 is inching closer.

In separate development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to finalise matters about security arrangements for general elections 2024.

The high-level meeting will be chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and will be attended by all four provincial secretaries.

All IGs, and officials from defence and interior ministries will be among the attendees.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed new secretary ahead of general elections 2024.

According to official notification, Dr Syed Asif Hussain has been appointed as secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has appointed Asif Hussain, a 22nd-grade officer as the secretary ECP for the duration of one year.