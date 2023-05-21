ECP fixes hearing of contempt case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

A four-member bench of the ECP led by Sindh member Nisar Durrani will hear the contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry on May 23.

The commission issued notices to the accused PTI central leaders. Additionally, the hearing of the prohibited funding case against the PTI will also be conducted on May 23.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the prohibited funding case against PTI.

Earlier in the month, a reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The reference was filed by the PML-N leaders Atta Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan under the Election Act 2017 and Article 218 (3). The ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI leaders Asad, Umar Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Aziz and Abuzar were made respondents in the reference.

They urged the ECP to take action against the accused on the allegations of corruption, corrupt practices and bribery.

The reference also included a summary of the leaked audio tape of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib. Lists of PTI ticket holders and other detailed records were also attached with the reference.

The reference stated that the sale of party tickets is going on in the Punjab assembly and one party has violated the law and constitution in the provincial elections.

Furthermore, the commission was urged to remove Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship and conduct an investigation into this matter.