ECP summons PTI chief Imran Khan in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in contempt case on May 23, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a hearing for the ECP contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and other party leaders was held in Islamabad.

A 4-member bench, headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani, heard the case. The case is related to a constantly issuing statements against the electoral watchdog and its chief election commissioner.

During the hearing, lawyer Anwar Mansoor informed the court that they had challenged Asad Umar’s case in the Sindh High Court, and once a decision is made there, the case will be heard.

The member of ECP, Nisar Durrani, expressed satisfaction that a warrant should be issued for PTI chief Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Mirza Asif Abbas, the lawyer representing ECP, said that the Lahore High Court had ordered the submission of the case sheet by May 23.

The ECP member Nisar Durrani has given a date of May 23 for PTI chief Imran Khan to appear in court as a personal capacity. The court has adjourned the case’s hearing until that date.