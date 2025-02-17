ECP fixes March 8 for Balochistan Senate by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the by-election for the vacant Senate seat from Balochistan will be held on March 8, aiming to ensure the province’s continued representation in the upper house of Parliament.

The ECP had appointed Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, Farid Afridi, as the Returning Officer for the election.

Unveiling the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant General Senate seat, vacated by Senator Muhammad Qasim’s resignation.

As per the released schedule, the ECP will issue a public notice today, February 17, while the collection of nomination papers is set for February 18 and 19.

The list of candidates is set to be published on February 20, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be finalized by February 22. Appeals concerning the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be heard on February 25 and resolved by February 27.

A revised list of candidates will be released on February 28, followed by a window for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers until March 1. Polling is set to take place on March 8.