ECP fixes pleas against PTI intra-party elections for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed petitions filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections for hearing on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, eleven petitioners, including PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had challenged the party’s intra-party elections.

The electoral watchdog has fixed the petitions against for hearing on December 8 (tomorrow).

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held today (Saturday) on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

Before this, Akbar S Babar, founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), decided to challenge the intra-party election.

He said he wanted to take party in the intra-party elections, but the “secretariat staff and told us that nomination papers, voter list and election rules do not exist”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Ali Zafar had announced that party Chairman Imran Khan would not be contesting intra-party polls and Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the slot of party chief.

Meanwhile, the ECP also decided to conduct contempt proceedings against Imran Khan and former federal minister Fawad Chaudry at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. The proceedings will commence on December 13.

The election commission directed the interior ministry to make necessary arrangements in this regard within two days. It has decided to indict Imran and Fawad at the next hearing.