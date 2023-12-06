ECP to continue contempt hearing against PTI founder at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to hold contempt case proceedings against former prime minister and PTI founding chief at Adiala Jail due to security concerns, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

In a five-page written verdict, the ECP said the interior ministry denied presenting the former prime minister before it from Adiala Jail due to security concerns.

The law and justice ministry in its observation advised the ECP to hold the hearing of the case at Adiala Jail, the verdict said.

The ECP contempt case has been under trial since 2022 during which PTI took several adjournments, while the party’s founding chief did not appear despite issuance of warrants and summons.

A four-member Election Commission of Pakistan bench will hear the contempt case against the PTI founder on December 13 as no other choice is left with the body to continue the proceedings.

On the last hearing of the case on October 24, the interior ministry and Islamabad police informed the ECP that the production of the former premier would be a security risk. The ministry issued an apology to the body.