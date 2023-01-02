ECP gives deadline to parliamentarians for submitting assets details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given a deadline to the parliamentarians for submitting the details of their assets by January 15, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ECP released a list of parliamentarians from the Lower and Upper Houses, as well as from the provincial assemblies who failed to submit asset details.

The commission stated in a notification that some lawmakers did not submit their statements of the assets despite the expiry of the December 31 deadline. It asked the lawmakers to submit the details of their assets to the ECP by January 15, otherwise, their membership will be suspended on January 16.

The list showed that several federal ministers have not submitted their statements of assets so far. The federal ministers included Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari, Khursheed Shah, Agha Hussain Toori.

Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Omar Ayub Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also named on the list.

The PPP MNA Syed Ali Musa Gillani, Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Taj Haider, GDA’s Dr Fehmida Mirza, MQM-P’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Musadik Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz and Azam Swati have not submitted the records.

According to the ECP, 201 lawmakers from the National Assembly and 36 legislators from Senate have not yet submitted. From the provincial assemblies, 159 lawmakers from Punjab Assembly, 76 MPAs from Sindh Assembly, 74 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and 24 from Balochistan Assembly failed to meet the December 31 deadline.

Overall 570 out of 1,191 lawmakers collectively from the Upper and Lower Houses did not submit the assets details.

