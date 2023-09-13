ECP has right to set election date, say law ministers

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Wednesday held a meeting with the provincial law ministers in Islamabad to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming general elections.

During the meeting, all the law ministers underscored the importance of upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

It was unanimously agreed that the constitution must be read as a whole.

“As per the constitution, the conduct of general elections and announcement of elections date is the sole competence of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the statement read.

The provincial law ministers emphasized the general elections to the National and the four provincial assemblies must be held on the same day to ensure harmony amongst all the federating units.

The discussion highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, adhering to the principles of democratic governance.

The law ministers meeting comes days after Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has power to announce the election date.

While talking to a private news channel, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the ECP would decide about the date for the upcoming elections. He said Parliament had passed a law according to which election commission had the power to announce the date for new elections.

Speculation regarding the elections should end as these would be held according to the prevalent law, he said adding, “We have no intention to prolong tenure of the caretaker government.”

President, law minister meeting

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi held another meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam for consultation on general elections in the country.

According to a statement, the meeting was held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad in continuation of the ongoing consultation process between the president and the interim government on the electoral process.

“The continuation of the consultation process with good intent will be positive for democracy in the country,” the president was quoted as saying in the statement.