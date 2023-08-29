ECP assures to hold ‘free and fair’ elections as per constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has assured to hold the next general elections ‘peacefully and impartially’ as per Constitution and the law, ARY News reported.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this assurance while chairing two separate meetings in Islamabad today.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the meetings were aimed at reviewing the preparations regarding the upcoming general election in Pakistan.

Members of the Election Commission, Secretary ECP, Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, Chief Secretary Balochistan, IG Balochistan, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officers of ECP attended the meetings.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the upcoming general elections and assured full cooperation.

The Election Commission emphasised on the chief secretary and IG Sindh that conducting transparent and impartial elections are fundamental responsibility of ECP.

In this regard, the first step is the transfer and posting of all officers and officials who are important in the perspective of impartial elections.

The Election Commission has issued directives in this regard, because transfer and posting is the first step towards transparency.

After that, there will be appointments of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and Monitoring Teams will be made.

The Election Commission assured full support and cooperation to Chief Secretary and IG Sindh.

In the second meeting, the Chief Secretary, IG Balochistan, and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the upcoming elections.

The Chief Secretary informed that recommendations for postings and transfers of different officers, Deputy Commissioners, and Additional Deputy Commissioners have been sent to the Election Commission.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary Balochistan informed that the maintenance of flood-affected polling station buildings has been ensured.

The IG Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on the security situation in the province. The Election Commission directed the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan to ensure impartial duties and assured them that the Election Commission would provide all possible assistance to them.

Earlier, it was reported that the ECP decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.