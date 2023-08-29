In meeting with ECP, PPP reiterates demand for election within 90 days

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for holding of next general elections within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period in a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following today’s meeting, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said that Article 224 of the Constitution mandated a timeframe for elections following an assembly’s dissolution and that it should be acted upon.

“The stance we adopted today is that the PPP wants the ECP to announce a new election date and the schedule for it,” Bukhari said, adding that there is restlessness in the nation, and it is very “important to announce election date and schedule”.

He further said that the PPP would formulate its next plan of action after a meeting of its central executive committee (CEC) in Lahore where the ECP’s response to today’s meeting would be discussed.

The electoral watchdog is yet to issue a statement on the meeting.

Taking over the presser, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that they had a meeting with the ECP in a pleasant environment during which “we put all our reservations”.

Sherry Rehman further said that it is the electoral body’s responsibility to conduct the elections, however, the Constitution says the polls should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Speaking alongside Rehman, Naveed Qamar said the PPP had conveyed to the ECP its stance that the delimitation process would not be “extensive” as there was no change in the composition of provincial seats in National Assembly.

“Therefore, it could be completed before December”, he added. “The ECP assured us that they will deliberate on the matter and may announce a new delimitation schedule,” Naveed Qamar said.

Besides Bukhari, Qamar and Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Murad Ali Shah were also a part of the PPP delegation that met ECP officials today.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided to advocate the organisation of the general elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the Natioanl Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the session of the PPP CEC to make key decisions including general elections and consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The political party decided to urge the organisation of general polls in November, sources told ARY News. The CEC declared the 2023 census statistics ‘suspicious’.

While addressing a press conference, Sherry Rehman said that the PPP CEC held discussions on various topics including general elections, delimitations, inflation and inflated utility bills.

“Another crisis will hit the nation if elections are not conducted in 90 days in accordance with the Constitution. PPP has adopted a stance of elections in 90 days.”

“ECP has invited the PPP for consultations and we have not changed our stance. We were told that elections would not be delayed after notifying the census.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections to finalise the electoral roadmap.

Earlier in the month, PPP demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election date. The PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP wants free and fair elections across Pakistan on one day.

He said that ECP should not delay the announcement of the election date and that the election schedule must be issued immediately.

Earlier, it was reported that the ECP decided to hold general elections in the second week of February 2024.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the election commission is likely to issue general elections schedule after December 2023. “The election schedule will be issued 54 days after the completion of the delimitation process,” said sources with ECP.