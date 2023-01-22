ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as caretaker CM Punjab: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has criticised the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has named Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The matter of the appointment of the caretaker Punjab CM reached the election commission after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

Following the nomination of Naqvi for the slot, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.”

READ: ECP NAMES MOHSIN NAQVI AS CARETAKER PUNJAB CM

“Naqvi also made a voluntary return deal with NAB [National Accountability Bureau]. SC [Supreme Court] in suo moto case no 17/2016 declared that in a case of voluntary return a person cannot hold any public office at federal or provincial level nor in any state organisation.”

“ECP has helped reduce Pakistan to a Banana Republic making our democracy a joke. I will be holding a presser tomorrow to expose this entire farce,” said Khan.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

Comments