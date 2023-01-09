ECP issues detailed verdict on Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a detailed verdict on local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP issued a detailed verdict of eight pages over the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The detailed verdict stated that the petition filed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on behalf of MQM-P is rejected.

The ECP accepted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and said that LG polls will be held on January 15 on previous voter lists.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, also signed the detailed verdict.

Earlier today the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

It may be noted that MQM-P and Sindh government were seeking a delay in the polls citing the delimittion issue, while Jamaat-e-Islami was praying to hold the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The CEC abolished the defence right of the provincial government after its lawyer showed up in the case without preparation.

In a petition, the Jamaat-e-Islami called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfil its constitutional responsibility by holding local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on time.

PPP-led Sindh government and MQM-Pakistan had moved ECP over delay in LG polls due to delimitations issue.

