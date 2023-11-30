ECP issues final constituency list

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the final constituency list containing the number of National Assembly (NA) and the Provincial Assembly (PA) seats, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The final constituency list based on the 7th Population and Housing Digital Census 2023 data was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the general elections today.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that two special tribunals wrapped up 1,324 objections to the delimitations.

There will be 266 NA and 593 PA seats across Pakistan. The details of constituencies in accordance with the new delimitations are given below:

Province-wise NA seats

Punjab: 141

Sindh: 51

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): 45

Balochistan: 16

Islamabad NA seats

Federal capital seats: 3

National Assembly (General Seats): 266 (total)

Punjab Assembly

General Seats: 297

Sindh Assembly

General Seats: 130

KP Assembly

General Seats: 115

Balochistan Assembly

General Seats: 51

Reserved seats for women (National Assembly)

Total NA seats: 60

Punjab: 32

Sindh: 14

KP: 10

Balochistan: 4

‘Misleading media reports’

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading. The spokesperson categorically rejected the rumours.

The spokesperson said that the commission decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

It added that legal action will be taken against those who spread the misleading reports. The commission sought transcripts and recordings of such media reports to pursue legal action.