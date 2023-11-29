Delay in general elections: ECP rejects media reports

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading. The spokesperson categorically rejected the rumours.

The spokesperson said that the commission decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

It added that legal action will be taken against those who spread the misleading reports. The commission sought transcripts and recordings of such media reports to pursue legal action.

Related: ECP moved to postpone general elections 2024

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule, sources told ARY News.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023.

It was learnt that the commission would complete the deputation of returning officers (ROs) in the first week of January 2024. The final list of candidates will be published in the third week of January 2024.

The polling will be held in all provincial and national constituencies on February 8, 2024.