ECP moved to postpone general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking to postpone the general elections 2024 in the country, slated to be held on February 8, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by Meena Bibi, General Councilor of UC-57 Kech district of Balochistan.

The petition urged the ECP to postpone elections citing rise in terrorism incidents in Balochistan especially in the Makran division.

“A low turn is expected on the poll day due to the recent terrorism situation in Balochistan,” she stated.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was requested on Friday to declare the ‘extended stay’ of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar ‘unconstitutional’.

The request was made through a plea filed before the ECP praying to restrain the caretaker prime minister from holding office and carrying out its functions till the matter is decided by the commission.

Muhammad Muqsit Saleem, who filed the petition, made the interim premier, secretary Cabinet Division, and the chief election commissioner as respondents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule, it emerged.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023