ECP completes work on general elections 2024 schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023.

It was learnt that the commission would complete the deputation of returning officers (ROs) in the first week of January 2024. The final list of candidates will be published in the third week of January 2024.

The polling will be held in all provincial and national constituencies on February 8, 2024.

Army deployment in polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought deployment of Pakistan Army personnel inside and outside polling stations for the upcoming general elections, secluded to be held on February 8, 2024.

In a letter to Interior Ministry, the electoral watchdog sought deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to ensure comprehensive security and allowing people to “freely exercise” their right to vote.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP has sought a comprehensive report from the Interior Ministry regarding security in the upcoming general elections 2021.

The election commission also sought a comprehensive report on the availability of security personnel from the four provinces as well as Islamabad Commissioner by November 27.

“The report should also include the total number of security personnel available from the provinces and a security plan,” sources said while citing the letter.

The letter further stated that the Centre and the provinces were constitutionally obliged to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to improve the law-and-order situation in all the constituencies,” it added.