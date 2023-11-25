ECP seeks deployment of army personnel for general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought deployment of Pakistan Army personnel inside and outside polling stations for the upcoming general elections, secluded to be held on February 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter to Interior Ministry, the electoral watchdog sought deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to ensure comprehensive security and allowing people to “freely exercise” their right to vote.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP has sought a comprehensive report from the Interior Ministry regarding security in the upcoming general elections 2021.

The election commission also sought a comprehensive report on the availability of security personnel from the four provinces as well as Islamabad Commissioner by November 27.

“The report should also include the total number of security personnel available from the provinces and a security plan,” sources said while citing the letter.

It noted that in the absence of a sufficient police force, it was crucial to make timely alternative arrangements and enlist the assistance of Pakistan Army during general elections.

The letter further stated that the Centre and the provinces were constitutionally obliged to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to improve the law-and-order situation in all the constituencies,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.