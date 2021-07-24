PP-38 Sialkot by-election: ECP issues notice to Maryam Nawaz

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an advance warning to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over her visit to PP-38 Sialkot constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ECP has issued an advance warning to Maryam Nawaz and directed her to refrain from Azad Jammu and Kashmir electioneering during her visit to PP-38 Sialkot constituency in connection with by-elections to be held on July 28.

Maryam Nawaz will visit Sialkot today where she will address a public gathering in PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PP-38 by-poll is due on July 28 whereas polling for AJK Legislative Assembly’s LA-36 comprising Kashmiri emigrants from Jammu settled in Sialkot tehsil is scheduled for July 25, a day after Maryam Nawaz’s Sialkot trip.

The PP-38 Sialkot by-poll is scheduled on July 28 on the slot vacated after the death of PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The PML-N had issued an election ticket to the younger brother of the deceased lawmaker, a former MPA Tariq Subhani, whereas, Qaiser Iqbal had been given the poll ticket by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).