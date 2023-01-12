ECP issues one more notice to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued one more notice to former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI chief Imran Khan has been directed by ECP to appear personally or via lawyer before the commission on January 18. The notice served to Khan stated that a declaration was received by the commission regarding the defection of PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Chaudhry Masood.

The declaration was sent to the commission by PA speaker and the matter was taken up before the ECP. According to the notice, the ECP fixed the hearing on January 18 at 10 am. In case of failure to appear before the commission, action will be taken against the PTI chief.

The ECP notice was sent to Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. In the letter, the summoning date was mentioned December 18 instead of January 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, the commission had issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in a contempt case.

The ECP had reserved the verdict of the case on January 3.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar had sought immunity from attendance in the case which was turned by ECP bench today.

The ECP has directed PTI leaders to secure bail against surety bonds of worth Rs50,000 each before January 17.

On Tuesday last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.

