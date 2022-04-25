ECP issues schedule for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for by-election on a National Assembly seat, NA-240, in Karachi that fell vacant due to the demise of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

According to a notification issued by the commission, voting will take place on June 16.

It said candidates will be able to file their nomination papers from May 7 to May 10, after which a list of nominated candidates will be published next day.

The returning officer will conduct scrutiny of papers until May 14 and appeals against acceptances or rejection of nominations could be filed before an appellate tribunal until May 17.

The NA seat fell vacant after Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, member of the National Assembly (MNA) belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), died on April 19.

