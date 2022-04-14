ECP unveils schedule for first phase of LG polls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued schedule for the first phase of local government elections in Punjab.

June 9 has been set as the polling day, a notification issued by the election monitoring body said.

The districts where LG polls will be held in the first phase include DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

According to the schedule, a public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by returning officers on April 18, after which candidates will have five days’ time to file their papers.

A list of candidates will be published on April 26 and appeals against acceptances or rejection of nominations could be filed before an appellate tribunal until May 12.

A revised list of candidates will be unveiled on May 16. They can withdraw their nominations until May 16. The ECP will allot election symbols on May 20 and the polling will be held on June 9.

