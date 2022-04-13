ECP announces LG polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has announced local government (LG) polls in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that in the first phase, LG polls will be held in Sindh’s Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas.

The ECP has said that nomination papers can be submitted from May 10 to 13 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from May 16 to 18.

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28, the ECP said and added that the result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

On March 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold phase-wise local government (LG) polls across Sindh in May.

Read more: SUPREME COURT WRAPS UP MQM-P PETITION, ORDERS CHANGES TO SINDH LG BILL

The election commission had earlier suggested holding LG polls in Sukkur, Benazirabad and Hyderabad in the first phase, and Karachi, Mirpur Khas and Larkana in the second phase.

The Sindh government had been given the final list of districts for the organisation of the LG polls in two phases. The Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson added that the Sindh LG polls will be conducted in the last week of May in two phases.

