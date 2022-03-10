ECP announces to hold phase-wise LG polls in Sindh

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold phase-wise local government (LG) polls across Sindh in May, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The election commission suggested holding LG polls in Sukkur, Benazirabad and Hyderabad in the first phase, and Karachi, Mirpur Khas and Larkana in the second phase.

The Sindh government has been given the final list of districts for the organisation of the LG polls in two phases. The ECP spokesperson added that the Sindh LG polls will be conducted in the last week of May in two phases.

Earlier on March 8, the ECP had held a meeting with the political parties in Islamabad over the code of conduct in which a decision was taken to prepare a new code of conduct for general glection 2023 and local bodies election.

The session had also discussed changes in the recently promulgated Elections Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province.

The top court had given its verdict on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) through which it sought transfer of power to the local bodies in Sindh.

Former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, who authored the judgement, stated that it was the local governments’ prerogative to make and implement master plans. The provincial government cannot start a project which is under the local government’s domain, ruled the SC.

