ECP issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz over CoC ‘violation’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to former federal minister Daniyal Aziz, an independent candidate from NA-75 Narowal for the general elections 2024 over ‘violation’ of the Code of Conduct (CoC).

According to details, the ECP fixed the hearing of the case on February 10 and in the case of Daniyal Aziz’s victory in the election, the notification of his triumph will be subjected to the ECP’s final decision.

According to the District Monitoring Officer’s report, Daniyal Aziz is repeatedly violating the code of conduct. The report said that Daniyal Aziz did not appear before the ECP or respond to the earlier notices. According to the report, Rs50,000 fine was also imposed on him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s leader had decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate after having differences with the party.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for ‘violating’ party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.