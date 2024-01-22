ECP issues show cause notice to GDA candidate over aerial firing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued actions against violation of the code of conduct across the country and in a recent move issued a show cause notice to Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate from Karachi over aerial firing in a public gathering.

As per reports, the ECP took notice of the aerial firing in the public gathering of GDA candidate Irfanullah Marwat in PS-105 (Karachi-East) in connection with the General Elections 2024.

According to ECP spokesman, District Monitoring Officer has served the GDA candidate a show cause notice and asked him to submit a reply within two days.

The ECP also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to take strict action on the matter and inform it in due course.

Earlier on Sunday, the ECP expedited a crackdown against violations of the election code of conduct in Quetta, Spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner said.

On the directives of Quetta’s District Monitoring Officer, the election monitoring teams and the district administration took notice of the violations of the election code of conduct and removed the illegal election materials in a large-scale operation in Quetta City.

It may be noted that according to the code of conduct issued by the ECP for political parties and candidates, it is prohibited to put any kind of election materials on all government properties (buildings, poles, bridges etc.)