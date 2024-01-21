ECP takes action against code of conduct violation

QUETTA: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Balochistan expedited a crackdown against violations of the election code of conduct in Quetta, Spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner said.

On the directives of Quetta’s District Monitoring Officer, the election monitoring teams and the district administration took notice of the violations of the election code of conduct and removed the illegal election materials in a large-scale operation in Quetta City.

It may be noted that according to the code of conduct issued by the ECP for political parties and candidates, it is prohibited to put any kind of election materials on all government properties (buildings, poles, bridges etc.)

Similarly, panaflex, hoardings and billboards are also completely banned.

The ECP spokesperson said that all the political parties and candidates are requested to show responsibility by fully adhering to the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

“Otherwise, action will be taken against the violators under the Election Act, 2017,” the ECP warned.

Earlier on Friday, the monitoring teams of the ECP imposed collective fine of Rs 85,000 on different candidates vying for the General Elections 2024 for ‘violating’ election code in various constituencies of the country.

According to ECP, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PB-07 (Ziarat) Noor Muhammad has been fined for Rs 40,000 as he was found violating the election code of conduct.

In Mardan fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Zulfiqar Khan contesting from PK-58 and Rs 10,000 on ANP’s candidate Gohar Ali Shah from PK-54. PML-N’s Jamshed Khan from PK-61 was fined for Rs 10,000.