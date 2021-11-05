ECP issues updated list of 121.1mln voters with region, gender breakup

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Friday released the updated voter list from across the country comprising 121.1 million active voters, ARY News reported.

The active voters of the country stand at 121,199,970 eligible people registered for voting with Punjab claiming 69 million, more than half of the entire active voter strength, of them, ECP numbers said.

The province of Sindh comes trailing with about 25,582,000 voters registered with the election regulatory.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands with 20,611,000 active voters, ECP said, adding that Balochistan has 5,037,000 active electoral strength. Following are Islamabad with over 0.9 million voters.

In the gender breakup, men voter numbers stand at around 66,561,710, claiming the 55 per cent share, while 54,439,799 are the women voters, which is the remaining 45 pc.

NAB launches probe against officers of Sukkur education board

Separately from the federal government, following the alleged corruption in the Sukkur education board, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe against the officers.

The anti-corruption watchdog has commenced an investigation against the officers of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur that had already been facing a financial crisis.

Following the initiation of an investigation, the education board officers reached the court for getting pre-arrest bail. The officers submitted the pleas to the accountability court for securing pre-arrest bail.

