NAB launches probe against officers of Sukkur education board

SUKKUR: Following the alleged corruption in the Sukkur education board, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a probe against the officers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has commenced an investigation against the officers of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur that had already been facing a financial crisis.

Following the initiation of an investigation, the education board officers reached the court for getting pre-arrest bail. The officers submitted the pleas to the accountability court for securing pre-arrest bail.

The pleas for pre-arrest bail were submitted by BISE Sukkur’s controller of examinations Rafiq Ahmed and others.

Sources said that financial irregularities had been made in the funds provided to the Sukkur education board.

Earlier in October, it was learnt that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur recovered more than Rs39 billion during the last six years.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter had carried out indiscriminate actions following the NAB chairman’s directives.

NAB Director Muhammad Faheem Qureshi said in a statement that the Sukkur chapter exhibited an outstanding performance in action against the corrupt elements.

The Sukkur chapter filed assets beyond income references against Khursheed Shah, Aijaz Jakhrani and others, whereas, the investigation into corruption allegations against Sohail Anwar Sial, Ziaul Nijar and Nisar Khuhro was underway.

The NAB director detailed that over Rs19.5 billion had been recovered in the wheat corruption case besides tracing the financial irregularities in different government departments including food, education, irrigation, works and services and others.

The NAB Sukkur chapter also played its role to recover national money from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and other government departments.

