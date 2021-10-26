NAB Sukkur recovered more than Rs39 bln during six years

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered more than Rs39 billion during the last six years, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter had carried out indiscriminate actions following the NAB chairman’s directives.

NAB Director Muhammad Faheem Qureshi said in a statement that the Sukkur chapter exhibited an outstanding performance in action against the corrupt elements.

READ: SUPREME COURT GRANTS BAIL TO SYED KHURSHEED SHAH IN NAB CASE

The Sukkur chapter filed assets beyond income references against Khursheed Shah, Aijaz Jakhrani and others, whereas, the investigation into corruption allegations against Sohail Anwar Sial, Ziaul Nijar and Nisar Khuhro was underway.

The NAB director detailed that over Rs19.5 billion had been recovered in the wheat corruption case besides tracing the financial irregularities in different government departments including food, education, irrigation, works and services and others.

The NAB Sukkur chapter also played its role to recover national money from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and other government departments.

Moreover, the bureau also organised many events and seminars to spread awareness against corruption among the nationals.

