ECP monitoring team removes political banners over CoC violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took action against the Code of Conduct (CoC) violators and removed political banners across Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the direction of ECP Commissioner, Sharifullah, the District Monitoring Officers took down flags, banners, and billboards in Karachi’s PS 104 and PS 105 constituencies.

“Big NO to violation of Code of Conduct” ECP Monitoring Teams have a close eye over violation of Code of Conduct, unauthorized banners, flags and posters have been removed from PS-104 Karachi. ECP is ensuring a disciplined environment for all during the Election campaign.#ECP pic.twitter.com/M8VjFBUFie — Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) January 23, 2024

The officials from electoral watchdogs extended their operations to other cities in Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar, removing the political banners from public places, parks, government buildings, and traffic signals.

The ECP commissioner Sindh advised the officials to ensure the code of conduct implementation at any cost, urging that the ECP will not tolerate negligence for transparent elections.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the removal of all political banners from the city.

The court ordered the authorities to remove all billboards, and hoardings and submit a compliance report on January 31 in court.

Justice Nadeem Akhtar also directed to register cases if the billboard or hoardings displayed by an election candidate. “Take action if the concerned officer shows hesitance,” the court ordered. “If police officials are found supporting them also register cases against them.”

The high court bench also directed city officials to take action against those displaying pictures.

“What you are teaching to the new entrants in the city, is it the place of civilized people or a jungle,” Justice Nadeem Akhtar remarked.

The court addressing lawyers of the KMC and Cantonment Boards said,” Avoid turning this city into a jungle, fulfill your responsibility”.