ECP moved to postpone PTI intra-party election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been moved to postpone Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Naveed Anjum Khan after his nomination papers for PTI chairmanship were rejected.

The plea stated that Anjum Khan submitted his nomination paper for the chairmanship as a party worker however it was rejected by the PTI election board.

He said in his plea that the constitution of party gives him the right to contest election for the PTI chairman slot.

Yesterday, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after other candidates withdrew from the intra-party elections.

Read More: Barrister Gohar elected unopposed as PTI chairman

Omar Ayub has also been elected unopposed as the General Secretary while Yasmeen Rashid emerged as President PTI Punjab chapter.

The PTI announced in a statement that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub are declared for the party’s top two positions after the withdrawal phase

The announcement said, “The Federal Election Commissioner will, however, declare the election’s final result on March 3 at the conclusion of the election process.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI decided to hold intra-party polls after the Supreme Court decision, upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict that that resulted in the party losing its electoral symbol bat.