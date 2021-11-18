ECP not sure about use of EVMs in next election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary said on Thursday he is not sure that electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in the next general election.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, the secretary said it is not clear whether the EVMs would be used in the next election or not.

He maintained there are challenges in using EVMs that need to go through 14 stages of trials before they are used in the general election due in 2023.

The commission will have to run three to four pilot projects before using voting machines in the election, he added.

On Wednesday, the government succeeded in getting two crucial amendments to the Elections Act 2017 passed in a joint sitting of Parliament. The amendments relate to electronic voting machines and the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and overseas Pakistanis’ right to franchise were presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in the joint session.

