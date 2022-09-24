ECP notice: Asad Umar moves SHC for early hearing of appeal

KARACHI: Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has moved Sindh High Court (SHC) for early hearing of appeal against the contempt notice issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former federal minister has filed an application in Sindh High Court (SHC) for an early hearing of an appeal against contempt notice. Asad Umar has also submitted his affidavit in SHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had adjourned the hearing of the application till October 24.

Later, taking to media, Asad Umar said that the notice was contrary to the provisions of the Constitution as the ECP had no jurisdiction to punish any person for contempt. “In prohibited funding case, the ECP said such things that were out of its jurisdiction,” he added.

Criticising the government, the PTI leader said that the Pakistan’s economy was currently on the verge of collapse. “Factories are closing down in the country due to government measures”, Asad Umar added

He further said that the country was witnessing historic inflation and unemployment due to government’s flawed policies. “The incumbent rulers’ only focus is to end corruption cases against them,” he added.

Giving details about the PTI’s strategy, the former planning minister said that public gatherings will be organized in different cities of the country. “The PTI will stage protests in all the district headquarters of the country today,” he noted.

Last month, the ECP issued notices to the PTI chief and party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for levelling allegations against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP spokesperson in a statement maintained that notice had been issued to the PTI chairman for using “insulting and unparliamentary language” against the electoral body in various speeches.

The commission said the notices were issued after reviewing speeches of the PTI leaders which was provided by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the electoral body’s request.

