ECP notifies victory of PML-N candidates from Islamabad NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a victory notification for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates from three NA seats in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Anjum Aqeel was victorious on the NA-46 seat.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was also notified as MNA from Islamabad from NA-47 constituency.

Raja Khurram Nawaz, the independent candidate, was also declared winner by the Election Commission of Pakistan from the NA-48 seat.

Earlier on Sunday it was reported that the results of 10 National Assembly seats and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats in Pakitan have been withheld after being challenged by the losing candidates.

According to ARY News, losing candidates in 10 National Assembly constituencies and 16 provincial assembly seats challenged the results, after which ECP withheld them.

The results of NA-55 Rawalpindi, NA-49 and NA-50 Attock have been challenged۔ The results of the National Assembly constituencies NA-65, NA-63 and NA-28 have also been challenged۔

Meanwhile, the results of PP-11, PP-14, PP-16, PP-20, PP-31، PP-33 and PP-59 are also challenged by the losing candidates.