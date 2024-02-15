17.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 16, 2024
ECP notifies victory of Sadiq Sanjrani from PB-32

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate, Sadiq Sanjrani, obtained 19,748 votes and won from the PB-32 constituency in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the notification, announcing the victory of the BAP candidate from the PB-32 constituency.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rejected the results of the General Elections 2024.

As per details, the PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser and comprising Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, Fazal Muhammad, and Umair Niazi called on JUI-F chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence and conveyed the party’s founder message to him.

The sources privy to the development said that both the parties discussed matters related to ‘massive rigging’ in the recently held General Elections 2024. Moulana Fazalur Rehman and the PTI delegation expressed severe reservations about the election results.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah and Barrister Saif of PTI said that during the meeting, both parties agreed that the real mandate of the people was ‘snatched’ on February 8.

