JUI-F, PTI reject election 2024 results

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rejected the results of the General Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser and comprising Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, Fazal Muhammad, and Umair Niazi called on JUI-F chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence and conveyed the party’s founder message to him.

The sources privy to the development said that both the parties discussed matters related to ‘massive rigging’ in the recently held General Elections 2024. Moulana Fazalur Rehman and the PTI delegation expressed severe reservations about the election results.

پی ٹی آئی وفد کی مولانا فضل الرحمان کی رہائش گاہ آمد#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/yQ7ClWuf0E — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 15, 2024

Speaking to media after the meeting, JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah and Barrister Saif of PTI said that during the meeting, both parties agreed that the real mandate of the people was ‘snatched’ on February 8.

“Today, we agreed on one point that the elections were not transparent. We will decide further course of action accordingly,” Hafiz Hamdullah added.

The two parties remain staunch rivals in the political field. Political distance between the parties could be ironed out over a one-point agenda of alleged rigging and irregularities in elections.

Earlier in the day, Asad Qaiser said that after a jail meeting with the party founder, said that he has been tasked with contacts with political parties including, the JUI-F, ANP, Aftab Sherpao, and others.

Earlier on February 13, the former prime minister and the PTI founder ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the formation of the government or joint opposition.

The PTI founder in his informal media talk in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher, and illegal nikah case said his party will not negotiate with PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P for the formation of government, however, said that he had directed his party leaders to hold talks with other parties.