PTI founder rules out talks with PML-N, PPP, MQM-P

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and the PTI founder on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for the formation of the government, ARY News reported.

Ex-PM, whose party secured 84 seats in the KP assembly is in a position to form the government. In the National Assembly, PTI-backed candidates emerged as the largest group with over 90 seats followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which won 75 seats.

The PTI founder in his informal media talk in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case said his party will not negotiate with PML-N, PPP and MQM-P for the formation of government, however, said that he had directed his party leaders to hold talks with other parties except these three.

He ruled out meeting with any government official in jail and said he is not shifting to Bani Gala.

The ex-premier claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz lost the elections. “We knew about PTI’s victory in polls after Nawaz Sharif cancelled his press conference.”

The former premier said that the general elections, which were held on February 8, will bring economic stability to the country. The PTI founder also said that his party will move to the Supreme Court against alleged rigging.